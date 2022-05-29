Kansas State Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kansas State Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Kansas State Wildcats Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis
1
Deuce Vaughn, RB Jr.
The 5-6, 176-pound all-star continues to be a workhorse who can do a little of everything. He has rushed for 2,034 yards – averaging 5.7 yards per carry – with 25 touchdowns in his two years, and caught 74 passes for 902 yards and six scores.
2
Adrian Martinez, QB Sr.
6-2, 220. 670-1,055 (64%), 8.491 yards, 45 TD, 30 INT, 2,301 rushing yards, 35 TD in four years at Nebraska
Excited for the next chapter!! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/6wxYNbYgal
— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) December 17, 2021
3
Malik Knowles, WR/KR Sr.
6-3, 200. 79 catches for 1,142 yards (14.5 ypc), 12 TD, 28.9 yards per kick return and three TDs on 37 tries. First Team All-Big 12
4
Cooper Beebe, OT Jr.
6-4, 322. Third year as a starter after getting the call in every game last year at left tackle earning First Team All-Big 12 honors.
5
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE Jr.
6-4, 253. 50 tackles, 11 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, six force fumbles last year. First Team All-Big 12
6
Will Honas, LB Sr.
6-2, 230. 139 career tackles, 4 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Nebraska before missing last year with a knee injury
7
Daniel Green, LB Sr.
6-3, 242. 162 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 25 TFL, 5 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12
8
Julius Brents, CB Sr.
6-4, 202. 49 tackles, 1 interception, 2 broken up passes last year at Kansas State after making 17 tackles with an interception in two years at Iowa. Honorable Mention All-Big 12
9
Phillip Brooks, WR/PR Sr.
5-7, 169. 84 catches, 951 yards (11.3 ypc), 5 TDs, 16.3 yards per punt return, 3 TDs in four seasons
10
Ty Zentner, P Sr.
6-2, 203. 68 punts, 2,890 yards, 4 touchbacks, 21 fair catches, 30 inside the 20 over the last two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12
