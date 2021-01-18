Jeremy Pruitt Fired, Justin Fields Turning Pro: College Football News Monday, January 18

Tennessee has fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phil Fulmer is expected to retire. Pruitt appeared to have the program on track after an 8-5 2019 season with a bowl win, followed up by a 2-0 start in 2020, but the team collapsed with a 3-7 record.

Pruitt departs with a 16-19 record, an investigation into possible recruiting violations, leaving the program with another high-profile coaching search to come.