Jeremy Pruitt Fired, Justin Fields Turning Pro: College Football News Monday, January 18

Jeremy Pruitt Fired By Tennessee
Tennessee has fired head coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phil Fulmer is expected to retire. Pruitt appeared to have the program on track after an 8-5 2019 season with a bowl win, followed up by a 2-0 start in 2020, but the team collapsed with a 3-7 record.
Pruitt departs with a 16-19 record, an investigation into possible recruiting violations, leaving the program with another high-profile coaching search to come.
Justin Fields to turn pro
Ohio State QB Justin Fields has announced he’s turning pro – the deadline to file is Tuesday.
The star leaves Ohio State after throwing for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions, and he ran for 867 yards and 15 scores. This all after starting at Georgia, where he ran for four touchdowns and threw four scoring passes. He led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Championships, two College Football Playoff appearances, and one trip to the national championship.
He’s expected to be one of the top 15 overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, and possibly as high as No. 2.
DeVonta Smith will go to the Senior Bowl
Heisman-winning Alabama WR DeVonta Smith will attend the Senior Bowl and will go through the various processes, but he almost certainly won’t play as he recovers from the injury suffered in the national championship.
