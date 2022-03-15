Iowa vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Seniors, seniors, seniors.

This is a decent-sized Spider team that’s great at moving the ball around, takes a ton of threes, and never, ever turns the ball over.

Mostly, though, the Atlantic 10 Tournament champion is all about its experience and toughness. It led the conference in three point attempts, it didn’t buckle in the four tough tournament games to get here, and it won’t give Iowa a whole lot of transition points.

The Hawkeyes do a whole lot of things right, but the defense is occasionally optional. It’s not great at guarding the three, and Richmond will get more than its share of open looks.

However …

