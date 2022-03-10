Iowa vs Northwestern College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Well look at who ended the fun.

Nebraska was that proverbial “team that no one wants to play” after a hot end to the season, but a massive second half by Northwestern ended that in a thrilling 71-69 win to keep the season alive.

The Wildcats didn’t shoot well, but they were good on the board and they moved the ball around well late to pull off the shocker.

And the ten three pointers helped.

They’re not going to be able to stop the Iowa offense, but they can shoot threes against a D that gives up 71 points per game and …

