Iowa State vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Cyclones have been okay.

They needed to go on a late run, and they did exactly that with four straight wins – including a tough battle over TCU – but the lights went out in the 53-36 loss to Oklahoma State just when it seemed like everything was rolling.

This is a good, smart defensive team that knows how to get out on the three. There have been problems at times, and there’s wild inconsistencies, but the D should be able to force takeaways and hold up.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches