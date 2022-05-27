Iowa State Cyclones Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State

By May 27, 2022 2:59 pm

Iowa State Cyclones Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Iowa State Cyclones Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule & Analysis 

1
Will McDonald, DE Sr.

The 6-4, 245-pound two-time First Team All-Big 12 performer followed up a 10.5 sack 2020 season with 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 36 tackles overall with five forced fumbles last season. He has 29 career sacks and 34 tackles for loss with nine forced fumbles in his four years.

2
Xavier Hutchinson, WR Sr.

6-3, 210. 147 catches, 1,758 yards (12 ypc), 9 TD in two seasons. First Team All-Big 12

3
Trevor Downing, C/G Sr.

6-4, 310. The First Team All-Big 12 blocker played out of last year at guard, and now he’ll move to center full-time. He earned Horrible Mention All-Big 12 honors in 2019, but was hurt for 2020.

4
Anthony Johnson, S/CB Sr.

6-0, 200. 185 tackles, 24 broken up passes, 3 sacks, 13 TFL in four seasons working as a corner and safety

5
Hunter Dekkers, QB Soph.

6-3, 235. 25-of-43 (58%), 311, 3 TD, 1 INT. 73 rushing yards, 2 TD in two seasons as a backup

6
Jirehl Brock, RB Jr.

6-0, 215. 59 carries, 268 yards (4.5 ypc), 1 TD, 11 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD in three seasons

7
O’Rien Vance, LB Sr.

6-2, 255. 196 tackles, 10 sacks, 22 TFC, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons

8
Colby Reeder, LB Sr.

6-3, 235. 161 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 18 TFL in three seasons at Delaware

9
Beau Freyler, S RFr.

6-2, 205. 41 tackles

10
Gerry Vaughn, LB Sr. 

5-11, 235. 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5.5 TFL in three seasons

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

