Indiana vs Saint Mary's Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

You like made three point shots, right?

Who doesn’t?

They’re fun, they’re aesthetically pleasing, and they have the perfect sports combination of anticipation and payoff – the world slows to a stop when the ball is in flight.

Yeah … Indiana doesn’t do that.

Oh, it tries, but when your star future NBA player – Trayce Jackson-Davis – famously never, ever shoots from the outside, it’s hard to crank up the three.

Indiana was second-to-last in the Big Ten in three pointers made, and it pumped in just two in its 13 tries in the 66-58 win over Wyoming. Combine that with a painful inability to make enough free throws, and Saint Mary’s should catch a break.

It’s not great at defending the three and doesn’t get to the line to do much on the free throw line. What it can do is slow games down to a crawl, so if Indiana wants to make this a defensive fight, fine. That’s exactly what the Gaels want to do.

However …

