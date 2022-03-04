Indiana vs Purdue College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

It’s not exactly desperation time, but Indiana could really, really, really use this win.

It’s not playing all that poorly lately, but it suffered a loss it couldn’t afford at home to Rutgers, and not it has to come up with a second win over Purdue.

The shooting has been terrific – the team’s hitting way over half of its shots over the last three games – and the defense continues to be among the best in the Big Ten overall.

It can’t let Purdue go off.

The Boilermaker offense is deadly, but the team dropped its last two games with an ill-timed power outage. However …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches