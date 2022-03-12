Indiana vs Iowa Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

This Indiana thing has been cute and all, but now it has to go against a team that’s playing better than anyone in the Big Ten at the moment.

The Hawkeyes can score inside or out, they’ve crushing it from the field – the 49% against Rutgers in the 84-74 win is low for what this team’s doing lately – and it’s dead on hitting free throws.

As good as Indiana is playing, it wasn’t hitting from three in the 65-63 win over Illinois, and …

But …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches