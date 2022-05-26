Indiana Hoosiers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Indiana Hoosiers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Indiana Hoosiers Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | IU Schedule & Analysis
1
Tiawan Mullen, CB Jr.
The team sorely missed him last year. The 2020 All-American and First Team All-Big Ten performer suffered a foot injury early on and only made 19 stops with three broken up passes. That was coming off a 37-tackle, three interception, four broken up pass season in 2020. For his three-year career he’s made 84 tackles with three picks, 20 broken ip passes, 3.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss.
2
Jaylin Williams, CB Sr.
6-0, 180. 112 tackles, 6 INT, 17 broken up passes, 2 sacks, 4 TFL in four seasons
3
Cam Jones, LB Sr.
6-3, 222. 150 tackles, 6 sacks, 10.5 TFL, 2 INT, 8 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in four seasons
4
Devon Matthews, S Sr.
6-2, 204. 145 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL, 3 INT, 12 broken up passes in four seasons
5
JH Tevis, DT Sr.
6-4. 281. 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes in three seasons at Cal
6
Connor Bazelak, QB Jr.
6-3, 220. 479-722 (66%), 5,058 yards, 23 TD, 17 INT, 2 rushing TD in three seasons at Missouri
7
Bradley Jennings, LB Sr.
6-1, 222. 68 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 fumble recovery in four years at Miami
8
Shaun Shivers, RB Sr.
5-7, 190. 201 carries for 1,020 yards (5.1 ypc), 8 TD, 38 catches for 211 yards, 1 TD in four seasons at Auburn.
9
Luke Haggard, OT Sr.
6-7, 303. The former JUCO transfer has settled in on the line, starting most of 2020 and every game but one in 2021 at left tackle.
10
Charles Campbell, PK Sr.
5-9, 170. 25-of-31 on field goals (81%), 46-of-46 on extra points, 121 points in two seasons
