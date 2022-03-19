Illinois vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

The Cougars are in tournament mode now.

They might have tripped at Memphis to end the regular season, and they’ve had a few brain cramps along the finishing kick, but they’re cranking up the intensity and focus as they look just as strong as the Final Four team of last year.

That’s a dangerous Memphis team – and it got whacked by 18 in the American Athletic Conference Championship.

That’s a high-powered UAB team Houston faced in the first round – and it was over a few minutes into the 82-68 Cougar win.

Teams haven’t been all that bad from the field against the Houston defense over the last few games, but it’s still the No. 1 defense in the nation in field goal percentage, and forget about ever getting a clean look from three.

Illinois was able to slip past Chattanooga, but the Mocs did a strong job of denying the Illini offense to work inside. Illinois kept starting up the offense from deep, it hit 3-of-17 from three, and it barely got out alive.

This isn’t a great-shooting team lately – going under 40% in three of the last four games – when it’s not able to crank up the inside game with …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams