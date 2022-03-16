Illinois vs Chattanooga Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

There’s a whole lot to be afraid of with this 13 seed.

The Southern Conference regular season and tournament champ is loaded with veterans, it has the size to hold up with what Illinois star Kofi Cockburn brings, and it knows hot to crank up the defense.

It’s great at stopping the three – or, at least it’s good at keeping teams from going off – and it has a nice blend of rebounding ability and interior scoring to be a big, big problem if the Illini aren’t slowing down the experienced guards.

Illinois doesn’t force mistakes and it’s had some bizarre lapses in a wildly inconsistent season – even if it did steal a piece of the Big Ten regular season championship.

However …

