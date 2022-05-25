Illinois Fighting Illini Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Illinois Fighting Illini Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Illinois Schedule & Analysis
1
Sydney Brown, S Sr.
Going into his fifth season as a starter, the 6-0, 205-pound two-time All Big Ten selection – Honorable Mention last year, Third Team in 2019 – made 83 tackles last year to get up to 262 career stops with a sack, four interceptions, 13 broken up passes, and three forced fumbles.
2
Chase Brown, RB Jr.
5-11, 205. 277 carries, 1,563 yards (5.6 ypc), 8 TD, 21 catches, 206 yards in three years at Illinois. 71 carries for 352 yards (5 ypc), 10 catches, 75 yards in one season at Western Michigan
3
Devon Witherspoon, CB Jr.
6-0, 180. 116 tackles, 1 sack, 9 TFL, 2 INT, 11 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
4
Jer’Zhan Newton, DT Soph.
6-2, 290. 73 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
5
Alex Palczewski, OT Sr.
6-6, 315. Going into his fifth year as a starter. Began as a guard, will likely play at left tackle. Two time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
6
Isaiah Williams, WR Soph.
5-10, 180. 84 carries, 466 yards (5.5 ypc), 3 TD, 50 catches, 534 yards (10.7 ypc), 4 TD, 29-of-74 (39%), 431 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT in three seasons
7
Tommy DeVito, QB Sr.
6-2, 210. 337-572 (59%), 3,866 yards, 28 TD, 12 INT, 218 rushing yards 4 TD in four seasons
Right on the money 💰@tommydevito007 ➡️ @i_williams11 #Illini | #famILLy pic.twitter.com/CQIq3UNhqX
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) April 22, 2022
8
Keith Randolph, DE Soph.
6-5, 300. 57 tackles, 4 sacks, 6 TFL, 1 forced fumbles, 2 broken up passes. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
9
Tarique Barnes, LB Jr.
6-1, 230. 119 career tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 5 broken up passes in three seasons
10
Jartavius Martin, S Sr.
6-0, 195. 161 career tackles, 4 INT, 11 broken up passes, 7.5 tackles for loss in four seasons
Illinois Fighting Illini Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Illinois Schedule & Analysis