Houston vs Villanova Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite 8

A veteran team full of upperclassmen who make a whole lot of shots in key spots, is 12th in the nation in fewest turnovers, and leads all of college basketball on the free throw line.

That’s what you want in this NCAA Tournament thing.

It’s not even that Villanova is that amazing at shooting. It’s that is always, always, always finds a way to come up with the timely points when it needs to. More than that, again, the team doesn’t turn it over to give up easy chances.

The Wildcats turned it over six times in the win over Michigan and nine times in the win over Ohio State. It hasn’t turned it over more than ten times in a game since March 10th.

Arizona came into the NCAA Tournament playing as well as anyone, was sloppy from the first tip against Wright State, was sloppy against TCU, and it seemed like the team should’ve worked out the kinks before Thursday night, and it was sloppy and totally intimidated by Houston in the loss.

Villanova won’t be intimidated by Houston, and it won’t be sloppy.

The Villanova version of the Wildcats aren’t going to have a problem getting up and down the floor against Houston, but more than that, it’ll set up the open shots far better than Arizona did, it’ll be way better on the free throw line, and …

