Houston vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

The Conference USA champion is rolling.

It was okay during the regular season, and then it got battle-hardened over the finishing kick winning its last seven games with six of them away from home.

There might not be a lot of size outside of seven-footer Trey Jemison on the inside, but there’s offensive firepower from everywhere with the ability to score inside and out.

The Blazers are great at getting to the rim, they come from everywhere to dominate on the offensive glass, and they generate their own points from the defensive end with steals to get out on the move.

It’s a fun team that’s exactly what Houston doesn’t want to face. It can keep up the pace and won’t be the slightest bit fazed by getting into a shootout.

Worst of all, if this gets close, UAB is much, much better on the free throw line.

But …

