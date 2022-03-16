Houston vs UAB Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Houston vs UAB prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Houston vs UAB Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 9:20 pm
Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA
How To Watch: TNT
Records: Houston (5 seed, 29-5)
UAB (12 seed, 27-7)
Region: South
Why UAB Will Win
The Conference USA champion is rolling.
It was okay during the regular season, and then it got battle-hardened over the finishing kick winning its last seven games with six of them away from home.
There might not be a lot of size outside of seven-footer Trey Jemison on the inside, but there’s offensive firepower from everywhere with the ability to score inside and out.
The Blazers are great at getting to the rim, they come from everywhere to dominate on the offensive glass, and they generate their own points from the defensive end with steals to get out on the move.
It’s a fun team that’s exactly what Houston doesn’t want to face. It can keep up the pace and won’t be the slightest bit fazed by getting into a shootout.
Worst of all, if this gets close, UAB is much, much better on the free throw line.
But …
Why Houston Will Win
On the flip side, Houston is the exact wrong team for UAB to draw.
The Blazers have the offense to be a thorny 12-seed, but they’d be far better against an offensively-challenged team that lives for defense and a slower tempo. Houston will be more than happy to get running and rolling – but it doesn’t have to.
Yes, UAB is great on the glass – Houston is better. Yes, UAB is great on the move and excellent in turning steals into points – Houston is every bit as explosive, and it doesn’t turn the ball over.
Worst of all for UAB, Houston is No. 1 in the nation in field goal defense and is great at clamping down when needed. The Blazers might get their offensive licks in, but the Cougars will come up with more stops without allowing a slew of second chance points.
Houston vs UAB: What’s Going To Happen
Who wants to have some fun?
Houston is more of a 3 or 4 seed than a 5, but that’s not going to matter to a UAB team that’s going to get out and moving from the start.
Yes, the Cougar defense is incredible, but it also hasn’t faced a slew of high-powered teams that can get up and down the floor like UAB will.
The Blazers will get up and down the floor and get their points in, but the Houston defense will be the difference over the last five minutes – at least, it’ll be enough of a difference to overcome too many missed free throws.
Houston vs UAB Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines
Prediction: Houston 80, UAB 73
Line: Houston -8.5, o/u: 136
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Houston vs UAB Must See Rating: 4
