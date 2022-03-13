Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview: American Athletic Conference Championship

College Football Predictions

By March 12, 2022 10:15 pm

Houston vs Memphis prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 13

Houston vs Memphis Game Preview, American Athletic Conference Championship How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 13
Game Time: 3:15 ET
Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Houston (28-5), SMU (24-7)
Why Memphis Will Win

It wasn’t easy, but the Tigers found their way into this with a 70-63 win over SMU.

The defense did its job from three, the offense loaded up on second chance points off the boards, and now they get a shot at a third win over Houston.

Memphis held down the high-powered Cougars 69-59 the first time around, and it kept it all going with a fantastic 75-61 performance last week.

No, the offense isn’t good enough to keep up with threes if needed, but the defense forces a ton of turnovers to lead to easy points. It force 37 turnovers in the two games and shot 47% from the floor, but …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston has been brilliant against everyone but Memphis.

There was a loss to Alabama a long, long time ago. There was a loss to Wisconsin before that, and there was a tough shootout loss to SMU. Other than that, the team’s been perfect …

Now it has to get by those two losses to the Tigers.

Memphis might force turnovers, but no on in the AAC comes up with more steals or plays better defense than the Cougars. Memphis can rebound, but Houston is great on the offensive boards, it lead the nation in field goal percentage D, and …

Houston vs Memphis: What’s Going To Happen

This is the American Athletic Conference Championship we all needed and wanted.

Houston has locked down on just about everyone, the offensive boards haven’t been there against the Tigers like they are against everyone else, and the assists piled up.

What do Houston’s losses have in common? Lots of assists.

It’s 2-4 when allowing 14 or more assists, and Wisconsin came up with 11.

Memphis hasn’t had fewer than 12 assists in a game since Thanksgiving.

Houston vs SMU: American Athletic Conference Championship Prediction, Lines

Memphis 73, Houston 70
Line: Houston -4, o/u: 133.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Houston vs Memphis Must See Rating: 4.5

5: That first tip on Thursday
1: Whining about your bubble bursting

