Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview: American Athletic Conference Championship

It wasn’t easy, but the Tigers found their way into this with a 70-63 win over SMU.

The defense did its job from three, the offense loaded up on second chance points off the boards, and now they get a shot at a third win over Houston.

Memphis held down the high-powered Cougars 69-59 the first time around, and it kept it all going with a fantastic 75-61 performance last week.

No, the offense isn’t good enough to keep up with threes if needed, but the defense forces a ton of turnovers to lead to easy points. It force 37 turnovers in the two games and shot 47% from the floor, but …

