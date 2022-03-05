Houston vs Memphis College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Houston vs Memphis prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 6
Houston vs Memphis How To Watch
Date: Sunday, March 6
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Houston (25-4), Memphis (18-9)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
Why Houston Will Win
The Cougars are rolling.
They lost to Memphis by ten in the last meeting, but that seems to have been a bit of a wake-up call. The offense has been terrific since then, the defense has clamped down hard, and the team is playing like it’s about to have a fun rest of the month.
The threes are sporadic, but when they’re hitting them, forget it. When they’re not, they’re doing a great job on the offensive boards to make up for it.
They already have the AAC regular season title wrapped up. Now it’s about maintaining the momentum with no pressure to worry about.
On the flip side …
Why Memphis Will Win
Memphis could really, really use this just to secure its spot in the NCAA fun.
It got rocked at SMU a few weeks ago, but other than that it’s been playing as well as anyone in the conference. On a 9-1 run – including that win over Houston the first time around – it’s getting the job done with a whole lot of pressure from the defense and big stops both inside and out.
It beat Houston the first time by forcing 18 turnovers, hitting 18-of-19 from the free throw line, and keeping Houston from getting into its running groove.
Houston vs Memphis: What’s Going To Happen
Houston has a way of cranking up the intensity a few notches when it’s time to make a point, but Memphis is playing too well, has been too good at home, and will come up with a big defensive performance – again.
It’ll be a good back-and-forth game, but it’ll be low scoring. Points will come at a premium. Memphis will come up with a few key turnovers to survive.
Houston vs Memphis Prediction, Lines
Memphis 71, Houston 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 4.5
5: Spring football – college
1: Spring football – professional
Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now