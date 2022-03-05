Houston vs Memphis College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Cougars are rolling.

They lost to Memphis by ten in the last meeting, but that seems to have been a bit of a wake-up call. The offense has been terrific since then, the defense has clamped down hard, and the team is playing like it’s about to have a fun rest of the month.

The threes are sporadic, but when they’re hitting them, forget it. When they’re not, they’re doing a great job on the offensive boards to make up for it.

They already have the AAC regular season title wrapped up. Now it’s about maintaining the momentum with no pressure to worry about.

On the flip side …

