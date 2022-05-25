Houston Cougars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Cougars Houston Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Nathaniel Dell, WR Jr.
The 5-10, 155-pound speedster averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return and caught 29 passes for 428 yards and three scores. And last year he cranked up his production to a First Team All-American Athletic Conference level with 90 catches for 1,329 yards and 12 scores with six 100-yard games.
2
Clayton Tune, QB Sr.
6-3, 215. 622-1001 (62%) for 7,920 yards, 64 TD, 31 INT, and 704 rushing yards and 10 scores in four seasons
3
Derek Parish, DE Sr.
6-2, 245. 138 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 26 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, and a TD in four seasons. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference
4
Donavan Mutin, LB Jr.
6-0, 230. 167 tackles, 3 sacks, 13 TCL, 3 forced fumbles, 1 INT in four years – and a part time fullback. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference
5
Gervarrius Owens, S Sr.
6-0, 200. 134 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 INT (1 TD), 7 broken up passes in three years. First Team All-American Athletic Conference
6
Patrick Paul, OT Soph.
6-7, 315. Came on late in his first season with a few starts, but was knocked out early in the 2020 season. Last year he was terrific on the way to First Team All-AAC honors.
7
D’Anthony Jones, DE Sr.
6-2, 285. 26 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 TFL, 4 forced fumbles in two seasons
8
Ta’Zhawn Henry, RB Sr.
5-7, 170. 681 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 44 catches for 283 yards, 1 TD in two years at Texas Tech. 111 carries for 524 yards (4.7 ypc), 7 TD, 20 catches, 105 yards last year for Houston.
9
Laine Wilkins, P Soph.
6-2, 210. 97 punts, 4,050 yards (41.8 yards per kick) in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference
10
Tyler Johnson, OT Jr.
6-6, 325. Transfer from Texas who saw a little bit of time in his three seasons with one start. A star recruit who initially could’ve gone anywhere, now he’s likely going to start on the right tackle job.
