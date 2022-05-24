Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Ilm Manning, OT, Sr.
Built for the Hawaii offense, the 6-4, 280-pound left tackle can move, and he brings the power. Going into his fourth year as a starter. He’s a two-time All-Mountain West selection and the anchor of the Rainbow Warrior line.
2
Micah Vanterpool, OG Sr.
6-6, 300. He started late in 2020 and settled into the starting role at right guard in 2021. Honorable Mention All-Mountain West
3
Blessman Ta'ala, DT Sr.
6-1, 300. 102 tackles, 2 sacks, 14 TFL, 3 broken up passes in four seasons
4
Dedrick Parson, RB Sr.
5-8, 205. 117 carries, 618 yards (5.3 ypc), 8 TD, 28 catches for 279 yards, 1 TD, 3 punt returns for 21 yards
5
Penei Pavihi, LB Sr.
6-3, 245. 155 tackles, 4 sacks, 15 TFL, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries in four seasons
6
Isaiah Tufaga, LB Sr.
6-1, 225. Former Oregon State Beaver who made 54 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries in two years at Hawaii
7
Joey Yellen, QB Jr.
6-3, 215. 28-44 (64%), 292 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT at Arizona State, 35-78 (45%), 402 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT at Pitt
8
Hugh Nelson, CB Sr.
6-2, 205. Former Georgia Bulldog. 19 tackles, 2 INT, 6 broken hip passes, 1 forced fumble at Hawaii
9
Zion Bowens, WR Sr.
6-1, 200. 17 catches, 402 yards (23.6 ypc), 3 TD in nine games
10
Brayden Schager, QB Soph.
6-3, 215. 65-108 (60%), 615 yards, 2 TD, 5 INT
