Gus Malzahn and Lovie Smith Fired: College Football News Updates

By December 13, 2020 2:13 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Sunday, December 13th
Photo Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Gus Malzahn Fired By Auburn

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn after a 6-4 season. He went 68-35 during his tenure with an SEC Championship, an appearance in the final BCS Championship – a loss to Florida State – and with another SEC West title and SEC Championship appearance.

Lovie Smith Relieved From His Duties At Illinois

Lovie Smith was let go by Illinois after five seasons and a 17-39 record. He took the Illini to the Redbox Bowl last year, but he never had a winning season and never finished higher than 4th in the Big Ten West. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will take over for the season finale at Penn State.

McKenzie Milton transferring to Florida State?

Former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton is transferring to Florida State. He threw for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns with 12 interceptions – leading the program to an unbeaten season in 2017 – and ran for 1,078 yards and 20 touchdown before suffering a devastating leg injury late in the 2018 season.

