Gus Malzahn and Lovie Smith Fired: College Football News Updates

Lovie Smith was let go by Illinois after five seasons and a 17-39 record. He took the Illini to the Redbox Bowl last year, but he never had a winning season and never finished higher than 4th in the Big Ten West. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will take over for the season finale at Penn State.

We will travel to Penn State for the final game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

Offensive Coordinator Rod Smith will conclude the season as the acting head coach. pic.twitter.com/X9UuGYxW7v

— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 13, 2020