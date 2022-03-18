Gonzaga vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Gonzaga vs Memphis prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Gonzaga vs Memphis Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Second Round How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 19
Game Time: 9:40 pm
Venue: Dickes Arena, Fort Worth, TX
How To Watch: TBS
Records: Gonzaga (1 seed, 27-3)
Memphis (9 seed, 22-10)
Region: Moda Center, Portland, OR
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Why Memphis Will Win
Everyone likes to talk about how Penny Hardaway’s team likes to get up and down the floor in a hurry to make games a frenetic fun fest, and that’s true to a point.
But this team is really more about the defense.
It’s fantastic at generating steals, it has the inside presence to come up with blocks, and it’s the best team in the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage D.
That’s what it did against the Mountain West champion.
Boise State was held to 19 points in the first half and shot just 32% from the field.
Gonzaga won’t be sluggish out of the gate like it was against Georgia State, but it’ll have its hands full on the inside against a team that can match up in size …
And Memphis can get on the move, too.
Why Gonzaga Will Win
Memphis might be fantastic defensively, but it’s a turnover machine.
For all the amazing things the defense does, and for all the versatility and skill, the offense is a guarantee to turn it over at least 15 times.
Gonzaga forces enough turnovers to matter, but it’s at its best off of blocked shots and rebounds to turn everyone loose. Memphis doesn’t do anything from three and it has to do what it does on the move to generate points.
Gonzaga’s transition defense is fantastic. It might not be the fastest team around, but it’ll dare the Tigers to fire open threes and take its chances.
This is a fantastic rebounding Memphis team, but that’s not happening against the Bulldogs – they’re third in the nation in total rebounds and No. 1 in defensive boards.
Gonzaga vs Memphis: What’s Going To Happen
Oh is this going to be fun.
Gonzaga will pull it off with a few big runs, but Memphis will be more than capable of keeping up the pace with a fearless style that’s going to attack, attack, attack.
The Tigers will stay in this from the free throw line and with enough bursts to answer the Gonzaga offense, but they won’t be able to hit the threes needed down the stretch.
Gonzaga played against Georgia State like it had been off for over a week. Now it’ll have its basketball legs and timing back.
Gonzaga vs Memphis Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round, Lines
Prediction: Gonzaga 81, Memphis 75
Line: Gonzaga -10.5, o/u: 155
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Gonzaga vs Memphis Must See Rating: 4
5: Winning one game in the NCAA Tournament
1: Winning a conference championship … if you don’t win one game in the NCAA Tournament
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews