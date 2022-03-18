Gonzaga vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Everyone likes to talk about how Penny Hardaway’s team likes to get up and down the floor in a hurry to make games a frenetic fun fest, and that’s true to a point.

But this team is really more about the defense.

It’s fantastic at generating steals, it has the inside presence to come up with blocks, and it’s the best team in the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage D.

That’s what it did against the Mountain West champion.

Boise State was held to 19 points in the first half and shot just 32% from the field.

Gonzaga won’t be sluggish out of the gate like it was against Georgia State, but it’ll have its hands full on the inside against a team that can match up in size …

And Memphis can get on the move, too.

