Gonzaga vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Gonzaga vs Georgia State: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
Gonzaga vs Georgia State Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 17
Game Time: 4:15 pm
Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR
How To Watch: TNT
Records: Gonzaga (1 seed, 26-3)
Georgia State (16 seed, 18-10)
Region: West
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
Why Georgia State Will Win
Georgia State is what you don’t want to see as a decided underdog in March Madness …
A hot team on a ten-game winning streak full of upperclassmen, led by three senior guards who don’t make mistakes and are among the most aggressive in the nation at forcing steals.
The guards aren’t big, but there’s enough size on the Panthers to be great on the boards, especially on the offensive end.
The team is fast, the defense is always working, and …
Why Gonzaga Will Win
Georgia State can’t stop teams from hitting shots.
Yes, the Panthers are amazing at forcing mistakes, and yes, they get on the glass to make up for their offensive misfires, but teams hit over 40% from the field on this bunch.
Worse yet, considering how good the guards are, the D doesn’t get out and stop the three. The scoring punch isn’t there to keep up once the high-powered Gonzaga O gets rolling.
It might take a little bit for the Bulldogs to get everything working – they haven’t played since winning the West Coast Conference title on March 8th – but once the timing is there and the team adapts to the Georgia State guards …
Gonzaga vs Georgia State: What’s Going To Happen
Here come the threes.
Georgia State has enough size to hold up a bit, but it’s about to get bombed on. The Bulldog offense that hasn’t relied on the three as much as it did earlier in the season, but it will pull away in the second half by owning the inside and getting too many easy shots on the move and from three.
Gonzaga vs Georgia State: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
Gonzaga 87, Georgia State 62
Line: Gonzaga -23.5, o/u: 149.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Gonzaga vs Georgia State Must See Rating: 2
5: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
1: An Audience with Adele
– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews