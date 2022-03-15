Gonzaga vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Georgia State is what you don’t want to see as a decided underdog in March Madness …

A hot team on a ten-game winning streak full of upperclassmen, led by three senior guards who don’t make mistakes and are among the most aggressive in the nation at forcing steals.

The guards aren’t big, but there’s enough size on the Panthers to be great on the boards, especially on the offensive end.

The team is fast, the defense is always working, and …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams