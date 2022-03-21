Gonzaga vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Imagine if Memphis didn’t foul quite as much and had a bit higher talent level with the ability to last a full 40 minutes.

That’s Arkansas … to a point.

The Hogs aren’t quite as good as the Tigers are from three, but they take the ball away with similar defensive production to go along with a whole lot of rebounds and even more happening from the free throw line.

That’s not to say Memphis gave Arkansas the blueprint after getting out to a big lead on the Bulldogs, but the pressure and the style were a bother until the No. 1 team in the country flipped the switch.

To take this another way, Memphis looked and played like a fighter who punched himself out. Arkansas shouldn’t have that issue with its depth, decent size, and …

