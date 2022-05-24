Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Call this top ten list of Georgia Tech players very, very fluid with all the new parts and a likely depth chart – at least as much of one as the coaching staff uses – that might wildly change after fall camp.

The 6-3, 232-pound Eley made 111 tackles and two picks as a disruptive force or three seasons at Maryland. Last year he stepped in at Georgia Tech and made 88 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and a broken up pass in combination with leading tackler Charlie Thomas at linebacker.