Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Ayinde Eley, LB Sr.
Call this top ten list of Georgia Tech players very, very fluid with all the new parts and a likely depth chart – at least as much of one as the coaching staff uses – that might wildly change after fall camp.
The 6-3, 232-pound Eley made 111 tackles and two picks as a disruptive force or three seasons at Maryland. Last year he stepped in at Georgia Tech and made 88 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and a broken up pass in combination with leading tackler Charlie Thomas at linebacker.
2
Charlie Thomas, LB Sr.
6-2, 207. 201 tackles, 8 sacks, 26.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 3 broken up passes, 4 fumble recoveries in four seasons. Honorable Mention All-ACC.
3
Jeff Sims, QB Soph.
6-3, 210. 254-of-445 (57%), 3,349 yards, 25 TD, 20 INT, 864 rushing yards, 10 scores in two seasons
4
Malachi Carter, WR Sr.
6-3, 195. 76 catches, 1,075 yards (14.1 ypc), 8 TD in four seasons
5
Keion White, DE Jr.
6-4, 267. 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, 1 INT in 2019 for Old Dominion. Made 2 tackles last season for Georgia Tech but was hurt.
6
Dontae Smith, RB Jr.
5-11, 202. 121 carries, 739 yards (6.1 ypc), 7 TD, 15 catches, 98 yards in three season
7
Pierce Quick, OT, Soph.
6-5, 280. A great recruit for Alabama, he saw time in the rotation for the last three seasons. Now he’ll likely be the Georgia Tech left tackle.
8
Jaylon King, S Jr.
6-1, 188. 59 career tackles, 4 TFL, 2 broken up passes in 23 games.
9
RJ Adams, OT Soph.
6-3, 330. This is based on talent and upside. A huge recruit for Kentucky, he’s going to have to battle for a spot on the Georgia Tech offensive front, but he brings much needed size as a potential thumper.
10
David Shanahan, P Soph.
6-2, 190. 61 punts, 41.5 average 16 inside the 20
