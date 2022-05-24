Georgia State Panthers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

1
Antavious Lane, S Jr.

The 5-9, 180-pound veteran is a two-time All-Sun Belt performer at safety, coming up with 136 tackles, 9 interceptions – 2 for scores – 12 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 tackles for loss in his last two seasons.

2
Quavian White, CB Sr.

5-10, 185. 171 career tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6 TFL, 7 INT, 23 broken up passes in four seasons. 2021 Third Team All-Sun Belt, 2020 Second Team All-Sun Belt.

3
Darren Grainger, QB Sr.

6-4, 202. 136-of-228 (60%), 1,715 yds, 19 TD, 4 INT, 134 carries, 646 yards (4.82 ypc), 3 TD last season

4
Malik Sumter, C Sr.

6-1, 285. Three-time All-Sun Belt blocker – 2-time Honorable Mention, 2021 Second Team – the center is the captain and longtime starter going into his fourth year on the inside.

5
Pat Bartlett, OG Sr.

The 6-4, 295-pound guard earned Third Team All-Sun Belt honors last season from his spot on the right side. He’s going into his fifth season as a starter.

6
Blake Carroll, LB Sr.

6-1, 232. 178 career tackles, 6.5 sacks, 18 TFL, 1 INT, 8 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in four seasons. Third Team All-Sun Belt.

7
Tucker Gregg, RB Sr.

5-10, 220. 310 carries, 1,560 yards (5 ypc), 16 TD, 7 catches, 46 yards in four seasons

8
Jordan Veneziale, LB Sr.

6-0, 217. 123 career tackles, 4 sacks, 123 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries in three seasons

9
Jamari Thrash, WR, Jr.

6-0, 180. 43 catches, 630 yards (14.7 ypc), 5 TD in 18 games

10
Aubry Payne, TE Sr.

6-4, 235. 48 career catches, 526 yards (11 ypc), 13 TD in three seasons

Sun Belt

