Georgia Southern Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Georgia Southern Eagles Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Georgia Southern Eagles Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule
1
Derrick Canteen, CB Jr.
The 5-11, 190-pound corner earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors as a freshman in 2020 with 48 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 10 broken up passes. He also took a fumble for a touchdown. Last year he made five tackles before getting knocked out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle.
2
Anthony Wilson, S Jr.
5-10, 200. 140 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 15 broken up passes over the last two seasons
3
Khalil Crowder, OG Sr.
6-1, 305. Third Team All-Sun Belt honors after starting 11 games last year at right guard. Third year as a starter.
4
Anthony Beck, P Sr.
6-4, 230. 183 punts, 7,902 yards, 43.2 yards per kick in three seasons. Third Team All-Sun Belt honors
5
Justin Ellis, DE Sr.
6-2. 255. 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 broken up passes in three years after transferring from Syracuse
6
Gerald Green, RB Jr.
5-9, 195. 167 carries, 974 yards (5.8 ypc), 7 TD, 2 catches for 26 yards over 21 games
7
Beau Johnson, TE Jr.
6-1, 225. 21 catches, 263 yds (12.5 ypc), 5 TD in two seasons
8
Kyle Vantrease, QB Sr.
6-2, 220. 387-for-654 (59%), 4,755 yards, 25 TD, 13 INT, 195 rushing yards, 13 TD
9
Jalen White, RB Jr.
6-0, 215. 88 carries, 469 yards (5.3 ypc), 4 TD, 1 catch, 10 yards in two seasons
10
Alex Raynor, PK Jr.
5-11, 190. 27-of-39 field goals, 61-of-63 extra points over the last two seasons. 2020 Third Team All-Sun Belt
Georgia Southern Eagles Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule