Florida Gators Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

As always, this is a fluid list considering all the talent across the board at Florida, but if all goes according to plan, Richardson is going to be the star of the show.

The 6-4, 237-pound rising star was part of a rotation last year completing 59% of his passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns with five picks, and he ran for 401 yards and three touchdowns. Now the hype is through the roof with his all-around skill set to rise up and become a top pro prospect.