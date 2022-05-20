Florida Atlantic Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Atlantic Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By May 20, 2022 11:41 am

By |

Florida Atlantic Owls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Florida Atlantic Owls Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenFAU Schedule 

1
Teja Young, S Jr.

The 5-11, 192-pound Honorable Mention All-Conference USA pick has come up with 111 career tackles with 5 interceptions, seven broken up passes, and took two of his three picks last year for touchdowns.

2
Johnny Ford, RB Jr.

5-5, 175. 131 carries, 831 yards (6.3 ypc), 5 TD. 23 catches, 280 yards 2 TD last year. Ran for 1,175 yards, 13 TD, and caught 21 passes with 4 TD at USF in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

3
Evan Anderson, DT Soph.

6-3, 356. 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA

4
Jaylen Joyner, DE Jr.

6-3, 262. 80 career tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL in 24 games

5
N’Kosi Perry, QB Sr.

6-4, 198. 210-346 (61%), 2,771 yards, 20 TD, 7 INT, 154 rushing yards, 4 TDs last year for Florida Atlantic. Threw for 2,484 yards and 24 touchdowns with two picks and two rushing TDs in three years at Miami

6
Jamie Pettway, LB Soph.

6-2, 235. 13 tackles, 3 tackles for loss in two games at Missouri

7
LaJohntay Wester, WR Soph.

5-11, 163. 82 catches, 816 yards (10 ypc), 5 TD in two seasons

8
Je’Quan Burton, WR Jr.

5-10, 187. 27 catches, 490 yards (18.15 ypc), 3 TD last season

9
Eddie Williams, LB Jr.

6-1, 200. 88 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble in three seasons

10
Brendan Bordner, OT Sr.

6-5, 305. Rutgers transfer – started eight games over the last two years – who should take over on the left side.

Florida Atlantic Owls Preview 
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenFAU Schedule

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , 2022 Preview, CFN, College Football Features, Conference USA, Florida Atlantic, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home