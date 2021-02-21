FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

The Week 1 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
How are the picks so far?
SU: 5-3, ATS: 5-3, o/u: 5-3
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
FCS Spring Football Week 1: Sunday, February 21
Edward Waters at Jackson State
2:00 ESPN3
No Line, o/u: No Line
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
2:30 ESPN+
Austin Peay -6.5, o/u: 64
Bet with BetMGM
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
3:30 ESPN+
North Dakota State -25.5, o/u: 53.5
Bet with BetMGM
Tarleton State at New Mexico State
5:00 FloFootball/Fox Sports Arizona
New Mexico State -5, o/u: 57
Bet with BetMGM
FCS Spring Football Week 1: Friday, February 19
Lincoln at Nicholls
Prediction: Nicholls 63, Lincoln 7
Final Score: Nicholls 87, Lincoln 3
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
Line: South Dakota State -1.5, o/u: 42.5
Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, South Dakota State 21
Final Score: South Dakota State 24, Northern Iowa 20
FCS Spring Football Week 1: Saturday, February 20
Morehead State at James Madison
Line: James Madison -42.5, o/u: 56
Prediction: James Madison 52, Morehead State 13
Final Score: James Madison 52, Morehead State 0
Mercer at Wofford
Line: Wofford -12.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Wofford 44, Mercer 16
Final Score: Wofford 31, Mercer 14
Samford at ETSU
Line: Samford -6.5, o/u: 57
Prediction: Samford 30, ETSU 24
Final Score: ETSU 24, Samford 17
Southern Illinois at North Dakota
Line: Southern Illinois -3, o/u: 48
Prediction: Southern Illinois 31, North Dakota 24
Final Score: North Dakota 44, Southern Illinois 21
Davidson at Elon
Line: Elon -19, o/u: 54.5
Prediction: Elon 34, Davidson 17
Final Score: Elon 26, Davidson 23
Western Carolina at Furman
Line: Furman -23, o/u: 54.5
Prediction: Furman 41, Western Carolina 17
Final Score: Furman 35, Western Carolina 7