FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

By February 20, 2021 3:36 pm

The Week 1 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

How are the picks so far?
SU: 5-3, ATS: 5-3, o/u: 5-3

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 1: Friday, February 19

Lincoln at Nicholls

Prediction: Nicholls 63, Lincoln 7
Final Score: Nicholls 87, Lincoln 3

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

Line: South Dakota State -1.5, o/u: 42.5
Prediction: Northern Iowa 23, South Dakota State 21
Final Score: South Dakota State 24, Northern Iowa 20

FCS Spring Football Week 1: Saturday, February 20

Morehead State at James Madison

Line: James Madison -42.5, o/u: 56
Prediction: James Madison 52, Morehead State 13
Final Score: James Madison 52, Morehead State 0

Mercer at Wofford

Line: Wofford -12.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Wofford 44, Mercer 16
Final Score: Wofford 31, Mercer 14

Samford at ETSU

Line: Samford -6.5, o/u: 57
Prediction: Samford 30, ETSU 24
Final Score: ETSU 24, Samford 17

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

Line: Southern Illinois -3, o/u: 48
Prediction: Southern Illinois 31, North Dakota 24
Final Score: North Dakota 44, Southern Illinois 21

Davidson at Elon

Line: Elon -19, o/u: 54.5
Prediction: Elon 34, Davidson 17
Final Score: Elon 26, Davidson 23

Western Carolina at Furman

Line: Furman -23, o/u: 54.5
Prediction: Furman 41, Western Carolina 17
Final Score: Furman 35, Western Carolina 7

FCS Spring Football Week 1: Sunday, February 21

Edward Waters at Jackson State

2:00 ESPN3
No Line, o/u: No Line

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

2:00 ESPN+
UT Martin -13.5, o/u: 48
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech

2:30 ESPN+
Austin Peay -6.5, o/u: 64.5
Youngstown State at North Dakota State

3:30 ESPN+
North Dakota State -23, o/u: 52
Tarleton State at New Mexico State

5:00 FloFootball/Fox Sports Arizona
PICK, o/u: 57.5
