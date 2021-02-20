FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

The Week 1 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Photo Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

How are the picks so far?

SU: 5-3, ATS: 5-3, o/u: 5-3

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.