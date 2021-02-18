FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

College Football Schedules

FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

By February 18, 2021 5:35 pm

By |

The Week 1 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Photo Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction.
All times Eastern.

FCS Spring Football Week 1: Friday, February 19

Lincoln at Nicholls

7:00 ESPN+
No Line, o/u: No Line

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

8:00 ESPN+
South Dakota State -2.5, o/u: 42
Bet with BetMGM

FCS Spring Football Week 1: Saturday, February 20

Morehead State at James Madison

12:00 FloFootball
James Madison -41.5, o/u: 53.5
Bet with BetMGM

Mercer at Wofford

1:00 ESPN+
Wofford -16, o/u: 55.5
Bet with BetMGM

Samford at ETSU

1:00 ESPN+
Samford -6.5, o/u: 57
Bet with BetMGM

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

1:00 ESPN+
Southern Illinois -3, o/u: 48.5
Bet with BetMGM

Davidson at Elon

1:30 FloFootball
Elon -19, o/u: 52
Bet with BetMGM

Western Carolina at Furman

2:00 ESPN+
Furman -23.5, o/u: 55
Bet with BetMGM

Northwestern State at Lamar

4:00 ESPN+
Northwestern State -1, o/u: 57.5
Bet with BetMGM

FCS Spring Football Week 1: Sunday, February 21

Edward Waters at Jackson State

2:00 ESPN3
No Line, o/u: No Line

Eastern Illinois at UT Martin

2:00 ESPN+
UT Martin -13.5, o/u: 48
Bet with BetMGM

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech

2:30 ESPN+
Austin Peay -6.5, o/u: 64.5
Bet with BetMGM

Youngstown State at North Dakota State

3:30 ESPN+
North Dakota State -23, o/u: 52
Bet with BetMGM

Tarleton State at New Mexico State

5:00 FloFootball/Fox Sports Arizona
COMING, o/u: COMING
Bet with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Football Schedules, FCS, Fearless Predictions, Features, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home