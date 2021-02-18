FCS Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 1

The Week 1 FCS spring college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times.
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Photo Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction.
All times Eastern.
FCS Spring Football Week 1: Friday, February 19
Lincoln at Nicholls
7:00 ESPN+
No Line, o/u: No Line
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
8:00 ESPN+
South Dakota State -2.5, o/u: 42
FCS Spring Football Week 1: Saturday, February 20
Morehead State at James Madison
12:00 FloFootball
James Madison -41.5, o/u: 53.5
Mercer at Wofford
1:00 ESPN+
Wofford -16, o/u: 55.5
Samford at ETSU
1:00 ESPN+
Samford -6.5, o/u: 57
Southern Illinois at North Dakota
1:00 ESPN+
Southern Illinois -3, o/u: 48.5
Davidson at Elon
1:30 FloFootball
Elon -19, o/u: 52
Western Carolina at Furman
2:00 ESPN+
Furman -23.5, o/u: 55
Northwestern State at Lamar
4:00 ESPN+
Northwestern State -1, o/u: 57.5
FCS Spring Football Week 1: Sunday, February 21
Edward Waters at Jackson State
2:00 ESPN3
No Line, o/u: No Line
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
2:00 ESPN+
UT Martin -13.5, o/u: 48
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
2:30 ESPN+
Austin Peay -6.5, o/u: 64.5
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
3:30 ESPN+
North Dakota State -23, o/u: 52
Tarleton State at New Mexico State
5:00 FloFootball/Fox Sports Arizona
COMING, o/u: COMING
