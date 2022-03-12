Duke vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview: ACC Championship

Virginia Tech was great over the last part of the season – winning five games in six and 11-of-13 before having to face North Carolina on Friday night.

It lost by ten in the first meeting with the Tar Heels and eight the second time.

And then the Hokies couldn’t miss from three, North Carolina couldn’t hit from three, and out came the 72-59 shocker to make ESPN executives break something tasteful for not getting Duke-North Carolina in the ACC final.

Virginia Tech might not rebound all that well, but it’s one of the sharpest teams in the nation from three and it’s dangerous enough to give Duke a slew of problems – the Blue Devils struggled against Miami’s offense on the outside in the 80-76 win.

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches