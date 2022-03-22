Duke vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The Red Raider defense continues to be just that good.

It wasn’t great offensively against Notre Dame with one of its worst performances of the year, but the free throws dropped, the ten offensive rebounds were massive, and the D held the Irish to just 33% from the field.

The aggressiveness on the perimeter with plenty of steals, the pace of play, and the rebounding margin should be enough to dictate the tempo and the style against a Blue Devil offense that’s turning it over a bit too much lately.

It went through a long stretch of keeping the mistakes to a minimum, and gave it up 33 times over the last three games.

Just assume Texas Tech will force at least ten turnovers, but …

