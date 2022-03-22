Duke vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Duke vs Texas Tech prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.
Duke vs Texas Tech Game Preview, How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 24
Game Time: 9:39 pm
Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
How To Watch: CBS
Records: Duke (2 seed, 30-6)
Texas Tech (3 seed, 27-9)
Region: West
Why Texas Tech Will Win
The Red Raider defense continues to be just that good.
It wasn’t great offensively against Notre Dame with one of its worst performances of the year, but the free throws dropped, the ten offensive rebounds were massive, and the D held the Irish to just 33% from the field.
The aggressiveness on the perimeter with plenty of steals, the pace of play, and the rebounding margin should be enough to dictate the tempo and the style against a Blue Devil offense that’s turning it over a bit too much lately.
It went through a long stretch of keeping the mistakes to a minimum, and gave it up 33 times over the last three games.
Just assume Texas Tech will force at least ten turnovers, but …
Why Duke Will Win
Yeah, Duke has given the ball away a bit too often lately under the pressure of tournament life, but in general there isn’t a huge problem with mistakes.
The Texas Tech defense might be amazing, but it struggles against teams that come up with a ton of assists. That’s Duke.
The guards are great at moving the ball around for easy shots, which is why the offense hits almost half of its shots every game. Texas Tech is 3-3 against teams that come up with 15 or more assists per game – that’s a day at the office for the Blue Devil attack.
Duke has generated 15 or more assists in 23 of its 36 games – but it’s been fine when the assists aren’t there, too.
But …
Duke vs Texas Tech: What’s Going To Happen
Duke should be annihilating teams, and it’s just not.
It’s amazing at hitting its shots, the defense is strong, and the talent across the board is undeniable.
It shouldn’t have been such a struggle to put away Cal State Fullerton. It shouldn’t have been rocked by Virginia Tech with the ACC Championship on the line, and forgetting the brand name opponent, it shouldn’t have taken a big-time burst to get by Michigan State.
Texas Tech doesn’t have Duke’s talent, and it’s not as sharp in several areas, but it’s full of senior veterans with the ability to lock down late against a team that’s still putting it all together.
In what could be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game as a head coach, he’ll get the offensive burst early out of his team, but Texas Tech will grind its way back and hold firm late.
Think Virginia – who gave Duke problems going 1-1 in the two games – but a tad more dynamic.
Duke vs Texas Tech Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines
Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Duke 72
Line: Texas Tech -1, o/u: 137
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Duke vs Texas Tech Must See Rating: 5
