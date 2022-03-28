Duke vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Final Four

Yeah, North Carolina was horribly underseeded – being a 6 would’ve been disrespectful, much less an 8 – but what’s it doing so right?

Not a whole lot has changed over the last month other than the threes are coming in bunches.

They might not have worked against Saint Peter’s, but they didn’t need to – hitting 6-of-22 was fine considering it was a light scrimmage after about five minutes.

The Tar Heels are doing everything right inside and out. They hit the Peacocks with 49 rebounds to be an incredible +46 in rebounding margin in the tournament.

Combine the dominance on the glass with hitting 34 threes in the first three games before the win over Saint Peter’s, and the offense is clicking.

But now North Carolina has to deal with a team that’s just as good on the boards, just as good at moving the ball around, and is playing with just as much confidence after going on a roll of its own.

But the pressure is still on the other side.

The Final Four is the Final Four – everyone is playing even now – but the other side is trying to keep the career of its head coach going. The team on the other side is a 2 seed.

The team on the other side hasn’t faced an offense in the NCAA Tournament that’s anything like the one that hit 49% from the field, shot 14 more free throws, and won 94-81 to ruin Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

However …