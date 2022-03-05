Duke vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Getting past the emotion of the moment, North Carolina could use a win here just to be able to exhale when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Oh, and it’s playing well at just the right time.

The Tar Heel offense has gone off over the last few games and now is on a run of six wins in the last seven games.

The rebounding continues to be special, leading the ACC averaging close to eight more per game than the opponents, and that’s leading to a whole lot of second chance points with 27 offensive rebounds over the last two games.

After getting destroyed by Duke on the boards in the first meeting – an 87-67 Blue Devil win – North Carolina is about to bring the fire. However …

