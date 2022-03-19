Duke vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

Duke has been very, very shaky.

Yeah, it was a layup of a 78-61 win over Cal State Fullerton in the first round, but the Titans weren’t awful on the boards – they came up with several offensive rebounds – and weren’t forced into a whole lot of mistakes.

Granted, that wasn’t Duke on full throttle, but it didn’t find the extra gear with a shot to send Mike Krzyzewski out with an ACC Tournament Championship, it got steamrolled by North Carolina in Coach K’s final home game, it wasn’t great against Miami or Syracuse in the tournament, and now it’s up to Michigan State to be the tougher, tighter team.

The Spartans haven’t exactly been a rock of consistency, but they’ve won four out of their last five bay moving the ball around well and doing a great job from three – at least until the last few games.

For all of the great things Duke does, the defense just doesn’t come up with turnovers. That’s a massive break for a Michigan State offense that gives the ball away in bunches. However …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams