Duke vs Miami College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

It was a gut check game for the Hurricanes.

Boston College was shooting well, it was answering every big play, and it was there at the end with chances to win in both regulation and overtime, but Miami pulled it out with a layup as the clock ran out for the win.

Now it gets a second shot at Duke after wining the first meeting 76-64 in Cameron Indoor back in early January.

How did it do it? It made 48% of its shots, it got out on the three, and it tuned the ball over just five times and forced 17 Duke giveaways.

That’s what Miami does. It applies pressure and teams buckle in key spots. It has to force steals in this, too, but …

