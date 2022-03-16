Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 18
Game Time: 7:10 pm
Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC
How To Watch: CBS
Records: Duke (2 seed, 28-6)
Cal State Fullerton (15 seed, 21-10)
Region: West
Why Cal State Fullerton Will Win
Age over beauty.
Duke is Duke. It’s full of superstar talents and NBA prospects with a roster good enough to come into this tournament thing thinking National Championship or Bust. But this team is really young.
A few seniors make an appearance, but the rotation is mostly six deep junior Wendell Moore and a slew of underclassmen.
Cal State Fullerton has a few sophomores in the mix, but the four main men are seniors with a few juniors sprinkled in.
The Titans aren’t going to crank up the offense against the Blue Devils, but they’re ultra-aggressive defensively and they’re making up for their lack of an inside game with a slew of threes lately – they hit 11 in two of the three Big West Tournament games to win the title.
But …
Why Duke Will Win
There just isn’t enough of a Cal State Fullerton offense to keep up.
Duke might be limping along down the stretch, but besides being Duke, this is the absolute wrong team for the Titans to face for one key reason – it doesn’t turn the ball over.
Cal State Fullerton has to generate a slew of steals and bother the Duke offense to keep it out of any rhythm. The Blue Devil backcourt moves the ball around way too well and it hits the shots it takes – the O nails 49% from the field.
The Titans have a hard time getting to 70 points, but …
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton: What’s Going To Happen
Can Duke snap out of this funk?
The underclassmen all appeared to hit a wall at once with a blowout loss at home to North Carolina before three rough defensive days in the ACC Tournament. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they probably won’t have to deal with a dangerous offense until the Elite Eight.
Cal State Fullerton has to take a ton of chances, but it just doesn’t have the three point defense or the offensive pop to keep up.
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines
Prediction: Duke 82, Cal State Fullerton 60
Line: Duke -18.5, o/u: 146.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Must See Rating: 2
