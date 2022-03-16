Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Age over beauty.

Duke is Duke. It’s full of superstar talents and NBA prospects with a roster good enough to come into this tournament thing thinking National Championship or Bust. But this team is really young.

A few seniors make an appearance, but the rotation is mostly six deep junior Wendell Moore and a slew of underclassmen.

Cal State Fullerton has a few sophomores in the mix, but the four main men are seniors with a few juniors sprinkled in.

The Titans aren’t going to crank up the offense against the Blue Devils, but they’re ultra-aggressive defensively and they’re making up for their lack of an inside game with a slew of threes lately – they hit 11 in two of the three Big West Tournament games to win the title.

But …

