Duke vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Size doesn’t seem to be an issue.

It’s not like Arkansas is small, but Duke is one of the bigger teams in the tournament. Gonzaga was one of the bigger teams in the tournament, and the Hogs didn’t get destroyed on the boards in the 74-68 win.

Speed isn’t an issue.

Yeah, Arkansas likes to bog teams down at times – at least that’s the party line – but it really is at its best on the move. It’s more than happy playing defensive slugfests, but when this group gets running and gets to use its passing ability and creativity, that’s when it takes things up a few notches.

The key will be to hold down Duke when it gets a little late momentum. No one was able to spurt out points this season than Gonzaga, and Arkansas kept that from happening.

The Hogs aren’t shooting well, but they’re forcing a ton of turnovers, they kept Gonzaga to under 40% shooting and New Mexico State under 35%, and Duke is 13-6 this season when it shoots under 50% and 18-0 when it shoots that or better.

How many teams have hit 50% or better from the field against Arkansas? Exactly two. Oklahoma did it, and Texas A&M did it twice.

However …

