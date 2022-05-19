Duke Blue Devils Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Duke Blue Devils Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Duke Blue Devils Preview
1
Shaka Heyward, LB Sr.
While he’s not huge or bulky, the 6-4, 220-pounder has been one of the tough guys for the defense over his three seasons with 244 tackles – he led the team with 97 stops last year – with 9.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He’ll be the man in the middle of the 4-2-5 alignment.
2
DeWayne Carter, DT Jr.
6-3, 300. 48 career tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 4 forced fumbles in 18 appearances
3
Jacob Monk, OG Sr.
6-3, 310. In his fourth year as the starting right guard – he could work on the right side – he’s an Honorable Mention All-ACC blocker who might kick out to tackle if needed.
4
Dorian Mausi, LB Jr.
6-2, 210. 87 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 TFL in two seasons
5
Jalon Calhoun, WR Sr.
5-11, 190. 141 catches, 1,487 yards (10.5 ypc), 9 TD, 1 rushing TD in three seasons
6
RJ Oben, DE Jr.
6-4, 255. 26 tackles, 4 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles last season
7
Datrone Young, CB Sr.
5-9, 180. 92 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT, broken up passes in four years at Iowa State
8
Jordan Waters, RB Jr.
6-1, 210. 57 carries, 305 yards (5.4 ypc), 3 TD, 7 catches for 69 yards, 1 TD in 17 games
9
Riley Leonard, QB Soph.
6-4, 205. 37-of-62 (58%), 318 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 47 carries, 173 yards, 2 TDs last season
10
Graham Barton, OT Jr.
6-6, 315. A versatile all-around blocker, he can play anywhere on the line but will once again work at tackle, likely settling in on the left side for another two years.
