Duke Blue Devils Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

While he’s not huge or bulky, the 6-4, 220-pounder has been one of the tough guys for the defense over his three seasons with 244 tackles – he led the team with 97 stops last year – with 9.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He’ll be the man in the middle of the 4-2-5 alignment.