Derek Mason Fired, Terrace Marshall Opts Out: College Football News Updates

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Sunday, November 29th.
LSU WR Terrace Marshall reportedly opting out
It’s being reported that LSU WR Terrace Marshall will opt out on the rest of the season. The team’s leading receiver has made 48 catches for 731 yards and ten scores after catching 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
Vanderbilt fires head coach Derek Mason
Vanderbilt has fired head coach Derek Mason. He went 27-55 in just under six seasons. He took the program to two bowl games – lost them both – and this season started out 0-8.
D'Wan Mathis expected to transfer from Georgia
Georgia QB D’Wan Mathis is expected to transfer. JT Daniels has become firmly entrenched as the starter, and Mathis struggled, completing 12-of-30 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and three picks with 17 rushing yards.
