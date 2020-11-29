Derek Mason Fired, Terrace Marshall Opts Out: College Football News Updates

It’s being reported that LSU WR Terrace Marshall will opt out on the rest of the season. The team’s leading receiver has made 48 catches for 731 yards and ten scores after catching 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.

Hearing from sources Terrace Marshall is leaving the LSU Football team today. He will no longer play his Junior season. #LSU @OTB_ESPN — Jordy Culotta (@JordyCulotta) November 29, 2020