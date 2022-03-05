DePaul vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

DePaul vs UConn prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5
DePaul vs UConn How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 5
Game Time: 5:00 ET
Venue: Gampel Pavillion, Storrs, CT
How To Watch: FOX
Record: DePaul (15-14), UConn (21-8)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
Why DePaul Will Win
The offense has showed up large for the finishing kick.
A brutal 3-13 run to kick off the new year ended any realistic dreams of going to the NCAA Tournament, but three straight wins have made this a potentially dangerous team in the Big East Tournament.
It hung 99 in a win over St. John’s and 91 against Marquette. It starts with getting to the free throw line a whole lot more, that comes from better passing, and it’s all helped by more defensive pressure.
UConn is fouling a whole lot and could put the Blue Demons on the line a bit too much, but …
Why UConn Will Win
Even with all of the scoring, DePaul isn’t doing a lot from three.
It hasn’t hit double-digit threes in any of its last 12 games, and it’s not going to crank that up against the UConn defense that might have a few problems against the three, but should be fine.
The Blue Demons have to win by getting to the rim, and that’s a huge problem against a UConn defense that’s second in the nation in blocked shots.
The Huskies should have this, though, because …
DePaul vs UConn: What’s Going To Happen
Rebounding. DePaul is great on the boards, but it’s not UConn on the glass.
The Huskies came up with 41 rebounds – they were +9 in the first meeting – and should be even stronger in the rematch.
Keep DePaul off the line, don’t struggle with turnovers, and enjoy a Senior Day win to get over the Creighton road loss from a few days ago.
DePaul vs UConn Prediction, Lines
UConn 75, DePaul 67
Line: UConn -10, o/u: 140.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2.5
5: Charles Barkley
1: Los Angeles Lakers