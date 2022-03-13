Davidson vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: Atlantic 10 Championship

Davidson vs Richmond prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 13
Davidson vs Richmond Game Preview, Atlantic 10 Championship How To Watch
Date: Sunday, March 13
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
How To Watch: CBS
Record: Davidson (27-5), Richmond (22-12)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Why Richmond Will Win
The Spiders were able to get by Dayton 68-64 despite struggling from three and giving up too many shots on the inside.
They shoot lots of threes and they generate plenty of points off of steals, but they’re also stepping up on defense over the last few weeks – no one has scored 70 or more on this group in four of the last five games.
On the flip side, Davidson doesn’t force mistakes. There aren’t any steals, it’s mediocre at stopping the three, and there’s no worrying about giving up offensive rebounds. Richmond kept up in an 87-84 loss in mid-January, but …
Why Davidson Will Win
Davidson is brilliant at moving the ball around for easy points.
This isn’t the three-point shooting team Richmond is, but it’s almost a lock to hit 50% from the field – or close to it – with a relentless scoring style that keeps finding ways to generate the key baskets at the right time.
There’s no beating this team without going off. If you’re not lighting it up from three, or unless the Wildcats go dead cold, forget it.
The team is 23-1 when hitting 45% or more of its shots, and in the one loss, Dayton nailed 53% of its three and still barely slipped by.
Davidson vs Richmond: What’s Going To Happen
Richmond has to be amazing from three to pull this off – and it’s possible.
Again, it takes lots and lots and lots of outside shots to get by Davidson, and Richmond has hit ten or more threes nine times.
One of those times, though, was against Davidson in the loss.
It’ll be a good up-and-down fight, but the Wildcats will be steady throughout. That includes hitting the threes they take, even if they’re not firing away like Richmond will.
Davidson vs Richmond: Atlantic 10 Championship Prediction, Lines
Davidson 78, Richmond 73
Line: Davidson -3.5, o/u: 136.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Davidson vs Richmond Must See Rating: 4
5: That first tip on Thursday
1: Whining about your bubble bursting