Colorado Buffaloes Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By May 18, 2022 12:50 pm

Colorado Buffaloes Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

1
Isaiah Lewis, S Sr.

Going into his fifth season and third year as a starter, the 6-0, 205-pounder led the team last year with 68 tackles two go along with two picks in his second straight all-star season.

2
Jalen Sami, DT Jr.

6-6, 325. 55 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL in 23 games

3
Terrance Lang, DE Sr.

6-7, 290. 61 career tackles, 7.5 sacks, 14 TFL, 5 broken up passes in 37 games

4
Ramon Jefferson, RB Sr.

5-10, 215. 299 carries, 1,907 yards (6.4 ypc), 20 TDs in 22 games for Sam Houston State

5
Frank Fillip, OT Jr.

6-7, 295. The long, two-year starter who grew into the role at tackle and should end up working on the left side with the shuffling up front.

6
JT Shrout, QB Jr.

6-3, 220. 37-of-69, (53.6%), 494 yards, (7.2 yards per throw), 5 TD, 3 INT in eight games at Tennessee

7
Quinn Perry, LB Sr.

6-2, 245. 61 tackles, 3 TFL last year

8
RJ Sneed, WR Sr.

6-1, 195. 133 career catches, 1,564 yards (11.8 ypc), 8 TD in five years at Baylor

9
Brady Russell, TE Sr.

6-3, 250. 58 career catches, 646 yards, (11.1 ypc) in 25 games

10
Alex Fontenot, RB Sr.

6-0, 200. 292 career carries, 1,243 yards (4.3 ypc), 11 TD, 40 catches, 202 yards (5.1 ypc), 1 TD in 26 games

