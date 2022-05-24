College Football Win Totals Released: Spring Version. Where Are The Values?

The early college football regular season win totals were released. Where are the potential values before the summer and a few months before fall camp?
And here we go.
BetOnline.ag released its early regular season win totals for 64 Power Five teams. We released our Spring Version of the CFN regular season win total calls several weeks ago – and we’ll do it again just before the season.
Where are the potential values? Where are the lines compared to our first thoughts on the teams and the schedules? Remember, bowls and conference championships aren’t a part of this – regular season games only.
Alabama Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 11
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
Arizona Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 2.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 1
2022 Schedule | Arizona 2022 Preview
Arizona State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule | ASU 2022 Preview
Arkansas Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule | Arkansas 2022 Preview
Auburn Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule | Auburn 2022 Preview
Baylor Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule | Baylor 2022 Preview
Boston College Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule | BC 2022 Preview
Cal Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule | Cal 2022 Preview
Clemson Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 10.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
Colorado Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 3.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 4
2022 Schedule | Colorado 2022 Preview
Duke Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 3.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule | Duke 2022 Preview
Florida Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule | Florida 2022 Preview
Florida State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule | FSU 2022 Preview
Georgia Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 10.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
Georgia Tech Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule | GT 2022 Preview
Illinois Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
Indiana Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 2
Iowa Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Iowa State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Kansas Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 2.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 2
Kansas State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Kentucky Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
Louisville Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
LSU Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Maryland Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Miami Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Michigan Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 9.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
Michigan State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Minnesota Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
Mississippi State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Missouri Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
NC State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
Nebraska Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
North Carolina Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Northwestern Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
Notre Dame Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 9.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
Ohio State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 11
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Oklahoma Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 10
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Oklahoma State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
Ole Miss Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Oregon Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Oregon State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Penn State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Pitt Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Purdue Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
South Carolina Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Stanford Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
Syracuse Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
TCU Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
Tennessee Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
Texas Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
Texas A&M Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
Texas Tech Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
UCLA Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
USC Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 9.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 4
Utah Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
Vanderbilt Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 2.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 2
Virginia Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Virginia Tech Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Wake Forest Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
Washington Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 4
Washington State Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
West Virginia Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
Wisconsin Regular Season Win Total
BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
