College Football Win Totals Released: Spring Version. Where Are The Values?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Win Totals Released: Spring Version. Where Are The Values?

College Football Predictions

College Football Win Totals Released: Spring Version. Where Are The Values?

By May 24, 2022 1:02 pm

By |

The early college football regular season win totals were released. Where are the potential values before the summer and a few months before fall camp?

 Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

And here we go.

BetOnline.ag released its early regular season win totals for 64 Power Five teams. We released our Spring Version of the CFN regular season win total calls several weeks ago – and we’ll do it again just before the season.

Where are the potential values? Where are the lines compared to our first thoughts on the teams and the schedules? Remember, bowls and conference championships aren’t a part of this – regular season games only. 

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Alabama Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 11
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule

Arizona Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 2.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 2.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 1
2022 Schedule | Arizona 2022 Preview

Arizona State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule | ASU 2022 Preview

Arkansas Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule | Arkansas 2022 Preview

Auburn Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule | Auburn 2022 Preview

Baylor Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule | Baylor 2022 Preview

Boston College Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring:  7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule | BC 2022 Preview

Cal Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule | Cal 2022 Preview

Clemson Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 10.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule

Colorado Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 3.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 4
2022 Schedule | Colorado 2022 Preview

Duke Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 3.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule | Duke 2022 Preview

Florida Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule | Florida 2022 Preview

Florida State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule | FSU 2022 Preview

Georgia Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 10.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule

Georgia Tech Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 4.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule | GT 2022 Preview

Illinois Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule

Indiana Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 2
2022 Schedule

Iowa Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Iowa State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Kansas Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 2.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 2
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 1.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 2
2022 Schedule

Kansas State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Kentucky Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule

Louisville Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

LSU Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Maryland Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Miami Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Michigan Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 9.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule

Michigan State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Minnesota Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule

Mississippi State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Missouri Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

NC State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule

Nebraska Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule

North Carolina Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 10
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Northwestern Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule

Notre Dame Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 9.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule

Ohio State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 10.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 11
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Oklahoma Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 10
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 11
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 11
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Oklahoma State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 11
2022 Schedule

Ole Miss Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Oregon Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Oregon State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 4.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Penn State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Pitt Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Purdue Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule

South Carolina Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Stanford Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 3
2022 Schedule

Syracuse Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 4.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 5.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule

TCU Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule

Tennessee Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

Texas Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 5
2022 Schedule

Texas A&M Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 10
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule

Texas Tech Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 4.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

UCLA Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 7
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 8
2022 Schedule

USC Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 9.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 8.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 4
2022 Schedule

Utah Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 8
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule

Vanderbilt Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 2.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 3
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 3.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 3
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 2
2022 Schedule

Virginia Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Virginia Tech Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 6.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: NA
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Wake Forest Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 10
2022 Schedule

Washington Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 7.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 7.5
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 8.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 4
2022 Schedule

Washington State Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 6
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 7
2022 Schedule

West Virginia Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 5.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 6
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 7
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 6.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 6
2022 Schedule

Wisconsin Regular Season Win Total

BetOnline Win Total: 8.5
CFN 2022 Win Total Projection, Spring: 9
CFN 2021 Win Total Projection: 9.5
BetMGM 2021 Win Total Line: 9.5
2021 Final Regular Season Win Total: 9
2022 Schedule

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

, , , , 2022 Preview, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, Lines, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home