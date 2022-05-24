College Football Win Totals Released: Spring Version. Where Are The Values?

The early college football regular season win totals were released. Where are the potential values before the summer and a few months before fall camp?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

And here we go.

BetOnline.ag released its early regular season win totals for 64 Power Five teams. We released our Spring Version of the CFN regular season win total calls several weeks ago – and we’ll do it again just before the season.

Where are the potential values? Where are the lines compared to our first thoughts on the teams and the schedules? Remember, bowls and conference championships aren’t a part of this – regular season games only.

