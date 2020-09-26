College Football Scores: SEC Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

SEC scores, quick recaps, thoughts, and ranking of all the Week 4 college football games.
Florida 51, Ole Miss 35
– Kyle Trask bombed away for 416 yards and six touchdowns – with four going to TE Kyle Pitts – as Florida scores first and never trailed. Ole Miss stuck around early with two Matt Corral touchdown passes to Dontario Drummond tying it at 14 – but 21 straight Gator points put it away.
– Under new head coach Lane Kiffin, Corral threw for 395 yards and three scores with a pick. He also ran for 50 yards.
– Elijah Moore caught ten passes for 227 yards for the Rebels, and Pitts led the Gators with 170 yards and four TDs on eight grabs.
Player of the Game: Florida QB Kyle Trask completed 30-of-42 passes for 416 yards and six scores.
Stat of the Game: The two teams combined for 1,255 yards – each went over 600 yards.
Auburn 29, Kentucky 13
– Auburn was in a fight up 15-13 late in the third quarter, but Bo Nix connected with Seth Williams and Eli Stove for touchdown passes to put it away. Williams made two short scoring grabs.
– Kentucky scored first on a 35-yard Kavosiey Smoke run, but Auburn answered with a DJ Williams scoring run and a two-point conversions for an 8-7 lead. The Tigers never trailed the rest of the way.
– Turnovers. Kentucky gave it up three times and the D didn’t come up with any takeaways. The momentum swung on a key fumble from QB Terry Wilson.
Player of the Game: Auburn QB Bo Nix completed 16-of-27 passes for 233 yards and three scores, and led the team with 34 rushing yards on five carries.
Stat of the Game: Time of Possession: Kentucky 36:29 – Auburn 23:31
Let. Seth. Cook. 🔥🔥🔥
