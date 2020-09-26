College Football Scores: SEC Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

– Kyle Trask bombed away for 416 yards and six touchdowns – with four going to TE Kyle Pitts – as Florida scores first and never trailed. Ole Miss stuck around early with two Matt Corral touchdown passes to Dontario Drummond tying it at 14 – but 21 straight Gator points put it away.

– Under new head coach Lane Kiffin, Corral threw for 395 yards and three scores with a pick. He also ran for 50 yards.

– Elijah Moore caught ten passes for 227 yards for the Rebels, and Pitts led the Gators with 170 yards and four TDs on eight grabs.

Player of the Game: Florida QB Kyle Trask completed 30-of-42 passes for 416 yards and six scores.

Stat of the Game: The two teams combined for 1,255 yards – each went over 600 yards.