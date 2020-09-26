College Football Scores: Group of Five Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

The scores, quick recaps, thoughts, and ranking of all the Group of Five – American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Independent, Sun Belt – Week 4 college football games
UAB 42, South Alabama 10
UAB had this from the start, scoring quickly on the way to a 14-0 lead and never trailed from there. South Alabama pulled within four in the second quarter, but the Blazers scored 28 unanswered points, starting with Spencer Brown’s third touchdown run of the game.
Player of the Game: UAB RB Spencer Brown ran 20 times for 105 yards and three scores
Stat of the Game: Penalties: UAB 11 for 122 yards – South Alabama 2 for 30 yards
UTSA 37, Middle Tennessee 35
UTSA survived a late Middle Tennessee comeback as the two-point conversion try failed after Asher O’Hara connected with Yusef Ali to pull the Blue Raiders to within two in the final minute. The Blue Raider offense had its best game of the season by far – 563 yards – but fell to 0-3 thanks to a huge day from the UTSA passing game and two Sincere McCormick touchdown runs.
The Roadrunners had the lead throughout, and went into the fourth up 11, but O’Hara got hot – but the O missed on an earlier two-point try – and UTSA was able to pull ahead for good with a 35-yard field goal early in the fourth. It’s UTSA’s first 3-0 start wince 2005.
Player of the Game: In a losing effort, Middle Tennessee QB Asher O’Hara completed 31-of-47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns with two picks, and ran 21 times for 61 yards.
Stat of the Game: Passing Yards: Middle Tennessee 372 – UTSA 303
