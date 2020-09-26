College Football Scores: Group of Five Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

UAB had this from the start, scoring quickly on the way to a 14-0 lead and never trailed from there. South Alabama pulled within four in the second quarter, but the Blazers scored 28 unanswered points, starting with Spencer Brown’s third touchdown run of the game.

Player of the Game: UAB RB Spencer Brown ran 20 times for 105 yards and three scores

Stat of the Game: Penalties: UAB 11 for 122 yards – South Alabama 2 for 30 yards