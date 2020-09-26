College Football Scores: Big 12 Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

Big 12 scores, quick recaps, thoughts, and ranking of all the Week 4 college football games.
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
2
Iowa State 37, TCU 34
– The two teams traded punches all game long, with Iowa State RB Breece Hall starting it off with a 75-yard scoring dash, and adding two more touchdowns in the back-and-forth fight. His one-yard run put the Cyclones up nine in the fourth, and then up two, he put it away with a 32-yard scoring dash.
– TCU came up with almost 500 yards of total offense, but it was flagged ten times and turned it over twice. The combination of Max Duggan and Matthew Downing combined for 400 passing yards and four scores with three from Duggan.
– Iowa State QB Brock Purdy got past his bad game in the loss to Louisiana with an 18-of-22, 211-yard, one-score day.
Player of the Game: Iowa State RB Breece Hall ran 18 times for 155 yards and three scores.
Stat of the Game: Rushing Yards: Iowa State 213 – TCU 99
Here's that Kene 49-yard TD run.
🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/SqDRViwRHB
— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) September 26, 2020
1
Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35
– Down 35-14 late in the third quarter, Kansas State scored 24 unanswered points, with a 50-yard Blake Lynch field goal becoming the game-winner after the D picked off Spencer Rattler for the third time.
– Rattler completed 30-of-41 passes for 387 yards and four scores, but he didn’t run enough – he finished with -5 yards – and threw those three picks. OU averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.
– Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn led the team with 45 rushing yards and a score, and he caught four passes for a team-high 129 yards.
Player of the Game: Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson completed 18-of-25 passes for 334 yards and a score, and he ran nine times for ten yards and three touchdowns.
Stat of the Game: Turnovers: Oklahoma 4, Kansas State 0. The two teams combined for 23 penalties.
A signature win on the road in Oklahoma #KStateFB ⚒ pic.twitter.com/H5YHCUpWFO
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 26, 2020