College Football Scores: Big 12 Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

– The two teams traded punches all game long, with Iowa State RB Breece Hall starting it off with a 75-yard scoring dash, and adding two more touchdowns in the back-and-forth fight. His one-yard run put the Cyclones up nine in the fourth, and then up two, he put it away with a 32-yard scoring dash.

– TCU came up with almost 500 yards of total offense, but it was flagged ten times and turned it over twice. The combination of Max Duggan and Matthew Downing combined for 400 passing yards and four scores with three from Duggan.

– Iowa State QB Brock Purdy got past his bad game in the loss to Louisiana with an 18-of-22, 211-yard, one-score day.

Player of the Game: Iowa State RB Breece Hall ran 18 times for 155 yards and three scores.

Stat of the Game: Rushing Yards: Iowa State 213 – TCU 99