College Football Scores: ACC Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

– Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns on the way to a 17-0 Syracuse lead in the first quarter, and the team never trailed from there. Tommy DeVito threw two long touchdown passes to Taj Harris and Nykeim Johnson, and a Trill Williams pick six sealed the win.

– Georgia Tech pushed back, getting it to 23-20 n the third quarter on a Jamious Griffin touchdown run, but the Orange scores 14 unanswered points.

– A problem over the first two games, the Syracuse offensive line played better. It only allowed one sack and powered for 163 rushing yards and two scores.

Player of the Game: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker ran 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Stat of the Game: Georgia Tech turned the ball over five times and was flagged 15 times for 104 yards. Syracuse gave it up once and was flagged seven times for 85 yards.