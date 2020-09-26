College Football Scores: ACC Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

News

ACC scores, quick recaps, thoughts, and ranking of all the Week 4 college football games.
Photo Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20

– Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns on the way to a 17-0 Syracuse lead in the first quarter, and the team never trailed from there. Tommy DeVito threw two long touchdown passes to Taj Harris and Nykeim Johnson, and a Trill Williams pick six sealed the win.

– Georgia Tech pushed back, getting it to 23-20 n the third quarter on a Jamious Griffin touchdown run, but the Orange scores 14 unanswered points.

– A problem over the first two games, the Syracuse offensive line played better. It only allowed one sack and powered for 163 rushing yards and two scores.

Player of the Game: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker ran 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Stat of the Game: Georgia Tech turned the ball over five times and was flagged 15 times for 104 yards. Syracuse gave it up once and was flagged seven times for 85 yards.

Pitt 23, Louisville 20

– Pitt got to 3-0 with the defense sacking Malik Cunningham seven times and coming up with three picks including the game-sealer with Louisville trying to drive late down 23-20. Cunningham completed 9-of-21 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with those three interceptions, and he got hurt on the final play with an undisclosed injury.

– Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers – highlighted by a 40-yarder to Taysir Mack to take back the lead for good late in the third quarter – but he had a hard time hanging on to the ball. He only lost one fumble, but he kept putting it on the turf.

– Alex Kessman hit three field goals – all from over 40 yards – for Pitt.

Player of the Game: Pitt DE Patrick Jones tied for the team lead with six tackles with three sacks.

Stat of the Game: Third Down Conversions: Pitt 9-of-19 – Louisville 1-11

