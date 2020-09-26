College Football Scores: ACC Game Recaps, Rankings, Top Players, Week 4

ACC scores, quick recaps, thoughts, and ranking of all the Week 4 college football games.
Photo Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2
Syracuse 37, Georgia Tech 20
– Sean Tucker ran for two touchdowns on the way to a 17-0 Syracuse lead in the first quarter, and the team never trailed from there. Tommy DeVito threw two long touchdown passes to Taj Harris and Nykeim Johnson, and a Trill Williams pick six sealed the win.
– Georgia Tech pushed back, getting it to 23-20 n the third quarter on a Jamious Griffin touchdown run, but the Orange scores 14 unanswered points.
– A problem over the first two games, the Syracuse offensive line played better. It only allowed one sack and powered for 163 rushing yards and two scores.
Player of the Game: Syracuse RB Sean Tucker ran 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Stat of the Game: Georgia Tech turned the ball over five times and was flagged 15 times for 104 yards. Syracuse gave it up once and was flagged seven times for 85 yards.
🎥 Highlights from our win over Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/itlxFtrvX4
— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 26, 2020
1
Pitt 23, Louisville 20
– Pitt got to 3-0 with the defense sacking Malik Cunningham seven times and coming up with three picks including the game-sealer with Louisville trying to drive late down 23-20. Cunningham completed 9-of-21 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown with those three interceptions, and he got hurt on the final play with an undisclosed injury.
– Kenny Pickett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers – highlighted by a 40-yarder to Taysir Mack to take back the lead for good late in the third quarter – but he had a hard time hanging on to the ball. He only lost one fumble, but he kept putting it on the turf.
– Alex Kessman hit three field goals – all from over 40 yards – for Pitt.
Player of the Game: Pitt DE Patrick Jones tied for the team lead with six tackles with three sacks.
Stat of the Game: Third Down Conversions: Pitt 9-of-19 – Louisville 1-11
Game Highlights 🎥
Pitt 23, Louisville 20#H2P pic.twitter.com/WZq3OPzY3L
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 26, 2020