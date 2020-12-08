College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 15

The Week 15 college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
ACC Week 15 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 64-18, ATS: 50-25, Point Total: 39-35
Thursday, December 10
Pitt at Georgia Tech
7:00 ESPN3
Line: Pitt -7, o/u: 53.5
Saturday, December 12
Wake Forest at Louisville
3:30 ABC
Line: Louisville -2, o/u: 64.5
North Carolina at Miami
3:30 ABC
Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 66
Duke at Florida State
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -4.5, o/u: 58.5
Virginia at Virginia Tech
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -2, o/u: 62
American Athletic Conference Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 41-13, ATS: 30-20, Point Total: 22-28-1
Saturday, December 12
Houston at Memphis
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Houston -4, o/u: 63
Navy vs Army
3:00 CBS
Line: Army -6.5, o/u: 39.5
Cincinnati at Tulsa
4:00 ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -12.5, o/u: 47.5
Big Ten Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 23-18, ATS: 22-18, Point Total: 19-21
Saturday, December 12
Michigan at Ohio State
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -29, o/u: 66.5
Illinois at Northwestern
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Northwestern -14.5, o/u: 45.5
Minnesota at Nebraska
12:00 FS1 or BTN
Line: Nebraska -11, o/u: 58.5
Rutgers at Maryland
12:00 FS1 or BTN
Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 57.5
Purdue at Illinois
3:30 BTN
Line: Indiana -9.5, o/u: 53.5
Wisconsin at Iowa
3:30 FS1 or BTN
Line: Iowa -1, o/u: 42.5
Michigan State at Penn State
3:30 ESPN
Line: Penn State -15, o/u: 47
Big 12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 35-16, ATS: 27-20-1, Point Total: 27-16
Saturday, December 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia
12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -13.5, o/u: 57
Texas at Kansas
3:30 ESPNU
Line: Texas -30, o/u: 61.5
Oklahoma State at Baylor
7:00 ESPNU
Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 49.5
Louisiana Tech at TCU
7:00 FS1
Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 54.5
Conference USA Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 52-18, ATS: 33-29, Point Total: 36-23
Thursday, December 10
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
6:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -8.5, o/u: 42.5
Friday, December 11
North Texas at UTEP
6:00 ESPN3
Line: UTEP -10, o/u: 63.5
Charlotte at Marshall
6:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -19, o/u: 52
Saturday, December 12
UAB at Rice
1:00 ESPN3
Line: UAB -8.5, o/u: 44.5
Independents Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 25-7, ATS: 12-16, Point Total: 16-12
Saturday, December 12
San Diego State at BYU
10:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -15.5, o/u: 50.5
MAC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 23-3, ATS: 19-8, Point Total: 13-14
Saturday, December 12
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Eastern Michigan -5.5, o/u: 59.5
Western Michigan at Ball State
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 70.5
Ohio at Kent State
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Kent State -4.5, o/u: 67
Miami University at Bowling Green
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Miami University -24, o/u: 52.5
Akron at Buffalo
2:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Buffalo. -32, o/u: 61.5
Central Michigan at Toledo
3:00 ESPN3
Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 55.5
Mountain West Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 27-9, ATS: 19-17, Point Total: 23-13
Friday, December 11
Nevada at San Jose State
10:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Jose State -3, o/u: 58.5
Saturday, December 12
Boise State at Wyoming
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Boise State -11.5, o/u: 48.5
Utah State at Colorado State
9:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Colorado State -13.5, o/u: 53
Fresno State at New Mexico
10:30 FS1
Line: Fresno State -11, o/u: 59.5
UNLV at Hawaii
11:00 Spectrum
Line: Hawaii -20, o/u: 57.5
Pac-12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 15-9, ATS: 13-11, Point Total: 15-9
Friday, December 11
Arizona State at Arizona
7:00 ESPN
Line: Arizona State -11, o/u: 55
Utah at Colorado
9:30 FS1
Line: Colorado -2, o/u: 51.5
Saturday, December 12
Washington at Oregon
4:00 FOX
Line: Oregon -5, o/u: 56.5
USC at UCLA
7:30 ABC
Line: USC -3, o/u: 61.5
Cal at Washington State
10:30 FS1
Line: Cal -2.5, o/u: 56.5
Stanford at Oregon State
10:30 ESPNU
Line: Stanford -3, o/u: 54.5
SEC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 48-12, ATS: 29-31, Point Total: 39-21
Saturday, December 12
Alabama at Arkansas
12:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -31, o/u: 68.5
Georgia at Missouri
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 54
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -15, o/u: 50.5
LSU at Florida
7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -24, o/u: 68
Auburn at Mississippi State
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 49.5
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
8:00 CBS
Line: Texas A&M -16, o/u: 73
Sun Belt Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
Results So Far
SU: 47-19, ATS: 31-31, Point Total: 38-24
Saturday, December 12
Coastal Carolina at Troy
3:00 ESPN+
Line: Coastal Carolina-13, o/u: 51.5
Incarnate Word at Arkansas State
3:0 ESPN3
Line: Arkansas State -21.5, o/u: 71.5
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
6:00 ESPN3
Line: Appalachian State -9, o/u: 45