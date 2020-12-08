College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 15

College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Times, Lines, TV: Week 15

By December 7, 2020 6:19 pm

The Week 15 college football predictions, scoreboard, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
ACC Week 15 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 64-18, ATS: 50-25, Point Total: 39-35
Thursday, December 10

Pitt at Georgia Tech

7:00 ESPN3
Line: Pitt -7, o/u: 53.5

Saturday, December 12

Wake Forest at Louisville

3:30 ABC
Line: Louisville -2, o/u: 64.5

North Carolina at Miami

3:30 ABC
Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 66

Duke at Florida State

4:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -4.5, o/u: 58.5

Virginia at Virginia Tech

8:00  ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -2, o/u: 62

American Athletic Conference Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 41-13, ATS: 30-20, Point Total: 22-28-1

Saturday, December 12

Houston at Memphis

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Houston -4, o/u: 63

Navy vs Army

3:00 CBS
Line: Army -6.5, o/u: 39.5

Cincinnati at Tulsa

4:00 ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -12.5, o/u: 47.5

Big Ten Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 23-18, ATS: 22-18, Point Total: 19-21
Saturday, December 12

Michigan at Ohio State

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -29, o/u: 66.5

Illinois at Northwestern

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Northwestern -14.5, o/u: 45.5

Minnesota at Nebraska

12:00 FS1 or BTN
Line: Nebraska -11, o/u: 58.5

Rutgers at Maryland

12:00 FS1 or BTN
Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 57.5

Purdue at Illinois

3:30 BTN
Line: Indiana -9.5, o/u: 53.5

Wisconsin at Iowa

3:30 FS1 or BTN
Line: Iowa -1, o/u: 42.5

Michigan State at Penn State

3:30 ESPN
Line: Penn State -15, o/u: 47

Big 12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 35-16, ATS: 27-20-1, Point Total: 27-16
Saturday, December 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia

12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -13.5, o/u: 57

Texas at Kansas

3:30 ESPNU
Line: Texas -30, o/u: 61.5

Oklahoma State at Baylor

7:00 ESPNU
Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 49.5

Louisiana Tech at TCU

7:00 FS1
Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 54.5

Conference USA Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 52-18, ATS: 33-29, Point Total: 36-23
Thursday, December 10

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

6:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -8.5, o/u: 42.5

Friday, December 11

North Texas at UTEP

6:00 ESPN3
Line: UTEP -10, o/u: 63.5

Charlotte at Marshall

6:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -19, o/u: 52

Saturday, December 12

UAB at Rice

1:00 ESPN3
Line: UAB -8.5, o/u: 44.5

Louisiana Tech at TCU

7:00 FS1
Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 54.5

Independents Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 25-7, ATS: 12-16, Point Total: 16-12
Saturday, December 12

Navy vs Army

3:00 CBS
Line: Army -6.5, o/u: 39.5

San Diego State at BYU

10:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -15.5, o/u: 50.5

MAC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 23-3, ATS: 19-8, Point Total: 13-14
Saturday, December 12

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Eastern Michigan -5.5, o/u: 59.5

Western Michigan at Ball State

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 70.5

Ohio at Kent State

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Kent State -4.5, o/u: 67

Miami University at Bowling Green

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Miami University -24, o/u: 52.5

Akron at Buffalo

2:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Buffalo. -32, o/u: 61.5

Central Michigan at Toledo

3:00 ESPN3
Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 55.5

Mountain West Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 27-9, ATS: 19-17, Point Total: 23-13
Friday, December 11

Nevada at San Jose State

10:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Jose State -3, o/u: 58.5

Saturday, December 12

Boise State at Wyoming

6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Boise State -11.5, o/u: 48.5

Utah State at Colorado State

9:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Colorado State -13.5, o/u: 53

San Diego State at BYU

10:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -15.5, o/u: 50.5

Fresno State at New Mexico

10:30 FS1
Line: Fresno State -11, o/u: 59.5

UNLV at Hawaii

11:00 Spectrum
Line: Hawaii -20, o/u: 57.5

Pac-12 Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 15-9, ATS: 13-11, Point Total: 15-9
Friday, December 11

Arizona State at Arizona

7:00 ESPN
Line: Arizona State -11, o/u: 55

Utah at Colorado

9:30 FS1
Line: Colorado -2, o/u: 51.5

Saturday, December 12

Washington at Oregon

4:00 FOX
Line: Oregon -5, o/u: 56.5

USC at UCLA

7:30 ABC
Line: USC -3, o/u: 61.5

Cal at Washington State

10:30 FS1
Line: Cal -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Stanford at Oregon State

10:30 ESPNU
Line: Stanford -3, o/u: 54.5

SEC Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 48-12, ATS: 29-31, Point Total: 39-21
Saturday, December 12

Alabama at Arkansas

12:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -31, o/u: 68.5

Georgia at Missouri

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 54

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -15, o/u: 50.5

LSU at Florida

7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -24, o/u: 68

Auburn at Mississippi State

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 49.5

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

8:00 CBS
Line: Texas A&M -16, o/u: 73

Sun Belt Schedule, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

Results So Far
SU: 47-19, ATS: 31-31, Point Total: 38-24
Saturday, December 12

Coastal Carolina at Troy

3:00 ESPN+
Line: Coastal Carolina-13, o/u: 51.5

Incarnate Word at Arkansas State

3:0 ESPN3
Line: Arkansas State -21.5, o/u: 71.5

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

6:00 ESPN3
Line: Appalachian State -9, o/u: 45

